BAFL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.43%)
BIPL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.42%)
BOP 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.88%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.58%)
DFML 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 73.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-3.22%)
FABL 31.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.67%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.52%)
GGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.99%)
HBL 115.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.38%)
HUBC 116.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.64%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.67%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.88%)
OGDC 113.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.66%)
PAEL 21.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-7.02%)
PIBTL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.44%)
PIOC 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.46%)
PPL 117.83 Decreased By ▼ -5.47 (-4.44%)
PRL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.48%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 73.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.88%)
SSGC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
TPLP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
TRG 82.77 Decreased By ▼ -4.42 (-5.07%)
UNITY 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.75%)
BR100 6,326 Decreased By -134.5 (-2.08%)
BR30 22,839 Decreased By -701.3 (-2.98%)
KSE100 61,705 Decreased By -988.5 (-1.58%)
KSE30 20,562 Decreased By -377.2 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai up on rate cut bets, Abu Dhabi falls

Reuters Published 22 Dec, 2023 05:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Dubai stocks closed higher on Friday ahead of U.S. inflation data that is expected to validate bets on rate cuts in 2024, while Abu Dhabi shares fell.

Oil prices - a key catalyst to the Gulf’s financial markets - rose on Friday as persistent tensions in the Red Sea deepened energy supply concerns.

More maritime carriers are avoiding the Red Sea due to attacks on vessels carried out by the Houthi militant group, which say they are responding to Israel’s war in Gaza.

Brent crude were up 0.81% at $80.03 a barrel by 1118 GMT.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), including the United Arab Emirates, is usually guided by Fed policy decisions because most regional currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Most Gulf markets in red as Wall Street rally stalls; Qatar gains

Dubai’s main index gained 0.4%, supported by a 1.9% hike in toll operator Salik Company, while Dubai’s biggest lender Emirates NBD Bank added 1.2%.

Among the winner, real estate developer Union Properties rose 1.8% after the firm’s board approved a deal witha national bank to settle company and its subsidiaries’ debt.

The Dubai index recorded a 0.6% weekly gain, according to LSEG data.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index edged 0.04% down, pressured by a 4.8% decline in IHC-owned conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding.

However, Emirates Stallions Group surged 14.9%, its highest intraday gain since late July, after the firm acquired a majority stake in United International Group.

====================================
 ABU DHABI      down 0.04% at 9,490
 DUBAI          up 0.4% at 4,023
====================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

1000 characters

Dubai up on rate cut bets, Abu Dhabi falls

KSE-100 down over 1,100 points as political temperature rises

Inter-bank: rupee records ninth successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee inches upward against US dollar

ECP extends deadline for filing nomination papers for general elections

PTI’s concerns on not having level playing field seem valid: SC

UN Security Council aims to vote Friday to boost aid to Gaza

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Oil prices gain around 1% as Red Sea tension persists

China earthquake death toll rises to 148

India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion

Read more stories