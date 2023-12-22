BAFL 47.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.54%)
Poland’s new foreign minister in Kyiv for first visit abroad

AFP Published 22 Dec, 2023 04:33pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KYIV: Poland’s newly appointed foreign minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, who has spoken out in support of Ukraine, has arrived in Kyiv on his first visit abroad, Ukrainian sources told AFP on Friday.

The visit signals the new Polish government’s promises of support for Ukraine, after signs of tensions recently emerged under the previous governing party.

A senior Ukrainian government official confirmed the trip after Sikorski posted an image on social media apparently from the centre of Kyiv, saying: “First visit abroad; Already on the spot”.

Poland has been one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies since Russia invaded in February 2022.

But ahead of Polish elections in October, the then-governing Law and Justice party had lobbied for votes by leveraging fatigue over the conflict.

The government became embroiled in a row with Ukraine over grain exports, and had said it would restrict arms deliveries to Kyiv.

Shelling kills two in Ukraine after drone barrage

But the new administration led by former European Council president Donald Tusk pledged to double down on support for Ukraine. He vowed to resolve the month-long blockade at the Ukraine border by Polish hauliers, who are demanding the reintroduction of restrictions for their Ukrainian competitors.

Sikorski is expected to focus on the blockade in meetings with Ukrainian officials in Kyiv.

“The talks will aim to find a solution to the problem of the excessive influx of agricultural products into the EU, and Poland in particular,” Polish Agriculture Czeslaw Siekierski told the PAP news agency.

Sikorski has previously said supporting Ukraine would be a “priority” for the new administration.

