ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Privatisation and Inter-Provincial Coordination Fawad Hassan Fawad called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday.

Alleged association with PML-N: ECP to hear plea seeking removal of privatisation minister today

The Caretaker Minister for Privatisation and Inter-Provincial Coordination briefed the Prime Minister about privatisation process of the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).