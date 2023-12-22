Police stations up-gradation: CCPO chairs progress review meeting

LAHORE: A comprehensive review session on the construction, repair, and enhancement of police stations took place at the Capital City Police Office, chaired by Lahore’s Capital City Police Officer, Bilal Siddique Kamyana.

The meeting scrutinized the advancements in the “Special Initiative Police Station Programme” and assessed the amenities available in the modernized police stations. Details on the progress of incorporating Information Technology, deploying Qmatic machines, and upgrading civil works within police stations were also presented.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana issued directives to expedite the upgrading process for all Lahore police stations and emphasized the appointment of caretakers for maintenance in each facility. He highlighted the commitment to providing contemporary resources and facilities to police stations, emphasizing the paramount goal of enhancing services for civilians.

The transformation of conventional police stations into internationally standardized, state-of-the-art facilities and their role as public service centres were underscored.

The CCPO emphasized the swift delivery of essential services to the public through modern technology within these transformed police stations. The meeting was attended by DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, and Divisional SPs (Operations).

