Hearing of case against Fawad Chaudhry adjourned

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a case registered against former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in connection with alleged incitement to violence against a constitutional institution till January 8.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, adjourned the case after it was informed that Chaudhry was in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in another case. Chaudhry’s counsel Qamar Anayat Raja appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, the judge inquired the prosecutor would Chaudhry be produced before the court. The prosecutor replied that Chaudhry was in the custody of NAB; therefore, he could not be produced before the court. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till January 8.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023