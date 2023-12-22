BAFL 48.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.04%)
Lacklustre business on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 22 Dec, 2023 05:22am

LAHORE: The official spot rate was unchanged on the local cotton market on Thursday in process of dull trading, dealers said.

Cotton analyst, Naseem Usman while talking to Business Recorder said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 per maund to Rs 18,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg. The Prices of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,800 per maund to Rs 18,000 per maund and Phutti prices were in between Rs 6,500 to 7,000 per 40 kg.

Similarly, prices of cotton from Balochistan were registered at Rs 16,500 per maund to Rs 17,000 per maund and Phutti is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

Cotton Cotton prices cotton market Naseem Usman cotton spot rate cotton business

