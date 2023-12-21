BAFL 48.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.8%)
BIPL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.79%)
BOP 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.54%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.71%)
DFML 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
DGKC 74.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.4%)
FABL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.15%)
FCCL 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
FFL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
GGL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.41%)
HBL 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.85%)
HUBC 118.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.59%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.57%)
KEL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.21%)
LOTCHEM 26.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.93%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.15%)
OGDC 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.52%)
PAEL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.22%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
PIOC 111.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 121.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.58%)
PRL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.13%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
SSGC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.61%)
TELE 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
TPLP 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.69%)
TRG 86.69 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.62%)
UNITY 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
BR100 6,414 Increased By 3.7 (0.06%)
BR30 23,372 Increased By 94.5 (0.41%)
KSE100 62,357 Decreased By -90.6 (-0.15%)
KSE30 20,818 Decreased By -76.1 (-0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Klopp unhappy with Anfield atmosphere ahead of Arsenal’s visit

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2023 10:44am

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he was unhappy with the home support during their 5-1 League Cup win over West Ham United and urged fans to give their tickets away if they are not in the “right shape” for the visit of Arsenal at the weekend.

Liverpool had missed the chance to go top of the league on Sunday after a 0-0 draw with Manchester United but they blew away West Ham to book a record 19th appearance in the Cup semis on Wednesday.

Despite Liverpool’s dominance, Klopp thought the atmosphere was lacking at Anfield.

“It’s long ago that I said this — but I thought the first half a little bit, when the boys played really exceptional, I was not overly happy … with the atmosphere behind me,” Klopp told reporters. “We changed a lot of things. We dominated West Ham like crazy. We missed chances. And I mean, if I would be in the stand I would be on my toes, 1,000%.”

Liverpool partly opened their newly revamped Anfield Road Stand for the first time on Sunday, bumping up the attendance to 57,000 — the largest for 50 years at their stadium.

Liverpool’s Klopp dampens title talk ahead of packed schedule

With leaders Arsenal set to visit on Saturday, Klopp said getting the right atmosphere was crucial.

“We need Anfield on their toes from the first second without me having an argument with the opposition coach. We need you from the first second,” he added.

“If you really want, if it’s too much football in December, I don’t know. Sorry we have to play it as well. But if you are not in the right shape, give your ticket to somebody else.”

Juergen Klopp

Comments

1000 characters

Klopp unhappy with Anfield atmosphere ahead of Arsenal’s visit

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

World waits on US as Security Council Gaza resolution stalled

Social media platform X back after global outage

KSE-100 recovers after over 1% decline

Govt raises historic Rs397bn in bond auction

Increase in power rates allowed countrywide

Pakistan pacer Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Australia Test series

Trade boost: 5-year vision shared with China

Payment of KE arrears: ECC approves Rs57bn advanced subsidy

Eyeing Rs110bn funding: Govt gearing up to unveil another sukuk auction calendar

Read more stories