BAFL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.78%)
BIPL 20.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.64%)
BOP 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
DFML 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
DGKC 73.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.16%)
FABL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.47%)
FCCL 18.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.41%)
HBL 117.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.35%)
HUBC 117.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.14%)
KEL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.53%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
OGDC 114.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
PIOC 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.12%)
PPL 121.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PRL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SNGP 74.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.34%)
SSGC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.61%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.94%)
UNITY 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
BR100 6,377 Decreased By -33.5 (-0.52%)
BR30 23,191 Decreased By -86.9 (-0.37%)
KSE100 62,098 Decreased By -349.8 (-0.56%)
KSE30 20,753 Decreased By -140.8 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

South Korea seeks fines on HSBC, BNP for naked short selling

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2023 10:22am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

South Korea’s financial watchdog has recommended imposing a fine of at least 10 billion won ($7.67 million) each on HSBC Holdings and BNP Paribas for naked short selling, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing two people familiar with the matter.

The five-member commission led by Financial Services Commission (FSC) Vice Chairman Kim So-young discussed the fines during a meeting on Wednesday but could not reach a conclusion, the report said, adding that the final amount may change during discussions later.

FSC is a government agency with the statutory authority over financial policy and regulatory supervision.

Naked short-selling of stocks - in which an investor short sells shares without first borrowing them or determining they can be borrowed - is banned by the Capital Markets Act in South Korea.

“We are investigating financial companies involved in naked short-selling, but we cannot comment whether fines have been finalized,” an FSC official said.

Citigroup to sell China consumer wealth business to HSBC

HSBC and BNP Paribas did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Last month, South Korea reimposed a full ban on short-selling until the end of June 2024 to create a “level playing field” for retail and institutional investors.

south korea HSBC BNP Paribas

Comments

1000 characters

South Korea seeks fines on HSBC, BNP for naked short selling

Govt raises historic Rs397bn in bond auction

Trade boost: 5-year vision shared with China

Increase in power rates allowed countrywide

Pakistan eschews ‘bloc politics’, COAS tells US think tanks

Payment of KE arrears: ECC approves Rs57bn advanced subsidy

Eyeing Rs110bn funding: Govt gearing up to unveil another sukuk auction calendar

Application of additional cost to KE consumers: Nepra reserves verdict on PD’s motion

Energy mix ‘Govt plans to enhance share of hydel, RE to 61pc by 2030’

New ‘CPEC Media Forum Balochistan Initiative’ launched: China’s Jiang reaffirms support to economic recovery efforts

Alleged maladministration by FBR officials: FTO authorised to initiate ‘suo motu investigation’: President

Read more stories