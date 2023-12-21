BAFL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.78%)
BIPL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
BOP 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
CNERGY 4.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.83%)
DGKC 73.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.21%)
FABL 30.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.28%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.97%)
FFL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
HBL 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.27%)
HUBC 117.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
KEL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.35%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
OGDC 114.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
PAEL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 6.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
PPL 121.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 30.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SNGP 74.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.3%)
SSGC 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.53%)
TELE 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
TRG 85.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.29%)
UNITY 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
BR100 6,375 Decreased By -34.8 (-0.54%)
BR30 23,183 Decreased By -94.7 (-0.41%)
KSE100 62,132 Decreased By -316.4 (-0.51%)
KSE30 20,763 Decreased By -130.4 (-0.62%)
Australian shares fall as commodity stocks drag, US inflation data in focus

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2023 09:39am

Australian shares retreated on Thursday, dragged down by losses in commodity-related stocks, as investors looked forward to US inflation data due out on Friday for fresh clues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.4% to 7,506.30 by 2330 GMT and was set for its worst day since Dec. 5, retreating from a 10-month closing high scaled on Wednesday.

US stocks closed lower on Wednesday after an abrupt mid-afternoon nosedive ended Wall Street’s impressive rally driven by falling interest rates and the Fed’s dovish turn.

In Sydney, heavyweight miners led the fall, shedding 0.9% in what could be their worst day since Dec. 5, if losses hold.

BHP Group and Fortescue fell 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively. Gold stocks dropped 1.2% and were on track for their worst day since Dec. 13, following a decline in bullion prices overnight.

Australian shares rise in broad-based buying, gold stocks lead gains

Northern Star Resources was down 1%, while Evolution Mining slipped 0.3%. Rate-sensitive financials inched lower 0.3%, heading for their worst day since Nov. 27.

The “Big Four” banks fell between 0.1% and 0.7%. Energy stocks lost 0.4%, with Santos, the country’s top energy producer, down 0.3%.

Technology stocks fell 0.7% and were on track for their worst day since Dec. 1. Xero traded 0.4% lower.

Meanwhile, healthcare stocks inched higher 0.1%, extending gains for a 10th session.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index eased 0.1% to 11,565.06.

Australian shares

