Motorways, highways: Efforts on to complete countrywide schemes within time frame: NHA chief

ISLAMABAD: National Highways Authority (NHA) Chairman Arshad Majeed Mohmand has said that the Authority is trying its level best to complete countrywide ongoing motorways and national highways building schemes as per the scheduled time frame with quality construction.

He was responding to the questions raised by people across the country in e-Katcheri held at the NHA Headquarters, here on Wednesday.

People from various parts of the country expressed interest through their questions, opinions and complaints to further improve the performance of NHA. Most of the participants commended this step of public access to NHA authorities through social media.

The NHA Members concerned were also present on this occasion, while Member PPP Naveed Iqbal Wahla and Member EC Naseem Khattak assisted the chairman NHA in answering the questions.

During e-Katcheri, the chairman NHA also issued on the spot orders on public complaints for immediate maintenance of certain roads.

Arshad Majeed Mohmand also threw light on the reasons which led to the delay in the timely completion of some projects.

The NHA chairman reiterated that NHA attached top priority to keep its roads network open to traffic all the time, as motorways and national highways were the only source of public movement, trade activity, transportation of agricultural produces and economic stability.

Arshad Majeed Mohmand assured the complainants that NHA officers would contact them on their given numbers and will inform about the actual situation of the projects for the satisfaction of the complainants.

