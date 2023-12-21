Rain likely across Sindh tomorrow

KARACHI: A mild westerly wave is likely to trigger rain in several districts of Sindh on Friday but dry and chilly weather may prevail over the metropolis, the Met Office said on Wednesday.

It said that a mild western wave entering Sindh from Balochistan on Thursday (today), which is likely to cause thunderstorm and light rain in a number of districts on Friday.

These districts include: Dadu, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Noshahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Mityari, Tando Allayar, Umerkot and parts of Mirpurkhas.

In the next 24 hours: The country’s most parts are expected to experience mainly cold and dry weather.

However, very cold and partly cloudy weather may grip the upper parts. Fog and smog is likely in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours.

Over the past 24 hours: Old and dry weather prevailed over the most parts of the country, while very cold in northern areas.

The day’s lowest temperature were recorded in Leh minus 11 Celsius, Skardu minus 8, Astore minus 6, Kalam and Gupis minus 5, each, Gilgit, Kalat and Srinagar minus 4, each.

