CNH Industrial donates tractors and engines

KARACHI: In a significant development, CNH Industrial, a global agricultural machinery company, under the patronage of the Consulate of Italy in Karachi, has generously provided tractors to two prominent Pakistani agricultural institutions: the University of Agriculture, Tandojam, and BZU University, Multan. Additionally, other agricultural universities across the country have received state-of-the-art Tier 3 agricultural tractor engines.

Mansoor Rizvi, the Country Manager of CNH Industrial, emphasized the heightened importance of agricultural mechanization in light of Pakistan’s ambitious project, led by the military, to lease out millions of acres of uncultivated land to both local and foreign investors.

This initiative aims to boost agricultural exports and alleviate the burden of imports on the national exchequer, he was referring to the Land Information and Management Systems (LIMS) program initiated by Pakistan army in July this year. Rizvi asserted that the application of large-scale agricultural machines is crucial to transforming vast wastelands into cultivable land.

The Consul General of Italy, Danilo Giurdanella commended CNH Industrial for its timely donation of sophisticated machines to Pakistani universities. He expressed confidence in Italian agricultural machinery manufacturers and urged them to follow CNH Industrial’s example to participate in Pakistan’s initiative to enhance its agricultural sector.

