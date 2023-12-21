BAFL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.98%)
BIPL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.89%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.05%)
DGKC 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-3.19%)
FABL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.66%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.81%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.12%)
HBL 119.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.13%)
HUBC 118.71 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.6%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.78%)
MLCF 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
OGDC 114.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.52%)
PAEL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.45%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.57%)
PIOC 111.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.67%)
PPL 120.37 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.79%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 73.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.26%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-7.6%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.62%)
TRG 85.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.82%)
UNITY 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.82%)
BR100 6,428 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.47%)
BR30 23,346 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 62,448 Decreased By -385 (-0.61%)
KSE30 20,894 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-21

CNH Industrial donates tractors and engines

Press Release Published 21 Dec, 2023 03:54am

KARACHI: In a significant development, CNH Industrial, a global agricultural machinery company, under the patronage of the Consulate of Italy in Karachi, has generously provided tractors to two prominent Pakistani agricultural institutions: the University of Agriculture, Tandojam, and BZU University, Multan. Additionally, other agricultural universities across the country have received state-of-the-art Tier 3 agricultural tractor engines.

Mansoor Rizvi, the Country Manager of CNH Industrial, emphasized the heightened importance of agricultural mechanization in light of Pakistan’s ambitious project, led by the military, to lease out millions of acres of uncultivated land to both local and foreign investors.

This initiative aims to boost agricultural exports and alleviate the burden of imports on the national exchequer, he was referring to the Land Information and Management Systems (LIMS) program initiated by Pakistan army in July this year. Rizvi asserted that the application of large-scale agricultural machines is crucial to transforming vast wastelands into cultivable land.

The Consul General of Italy, Danilo Giurdanella commended CNH Industrial for its timely donation of sophisticated machines to Pakistani universities. He expressed confidence in Italian agricultural machinery manufacturers and urged them to follow CNH Industrial’s example to participate in Pakistan’s initiative to enhance its agricultural sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

tractors Tandojam LIMS CNH Industrial BZU University

Comments

1000 characters

CNH Industrial donates tractors and engines

Govt raises historic Rs397bn in bond auction

Trade boost: 5-year vision shared with China

Increase in power rates allowed countrywide

Pakistan eschews ‘bloc politics’, COAS tells US think tanks

Payment of KE arrears: ECC approves Rs57bn advanced subsidy

Eyeing Rs110bn funding: Govt gearing up to unveil another sukuk auction calendar

Application of additional cost to KE consumers: Nepra reserves verdict on PD’s motion

Energy mix ‘Govt plans to enhance share of hydel, RE to 61pc by 2030’

New ‘CPEC Media Forum Balochistan Initiative’ launched: China’s Jiang reaffirms support to economic recovery efforts

Alleged maladministration by FBR officials: FTO authorised to initiate ‘suo motu investigation’: President

Read more stories