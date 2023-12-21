UNGA adopts Pakistan-sponsored flagship resolution

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted the Pakistan-sponsored flagship resolution on the “Universal Realization of the Right of the People to Self-determination.”

Adopted by consensus, the resolution was supported and co-sponsored by a large number of countries from different regions around the world, according to a statement issued here by the Foreign Office.

“The right of peoples to self-determination is a core principle of international law, enshrined in Article 1 of the UN Charter and the Covenants on Civil and Political Rights and on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights,” it stated.

The resolution reaffirmed unequivocal support for the realisation of the right to self-determination for peoples living under foreign occupation, colonial domination, and subjugation.

It vehemently opposes acts of foreign occupation, intervention and aggression and calls upon responsible States to immediately cease such acts.

The resolution also underscores that the universal realisation of the right of all peoples to self-determination, including those under colonial, foreign and alien domination, is a fundamental condition for the effective guarantee and observance of human rights and for the preservation and promotion of these rights.

“Pakistan has sponsored this flagship resolution for over four decades. This annual initiative provides a message of hope to peoples living in internationally recognized situations of foreign occupation, including in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in Occupied Palestine, who are being denied their inalienable right to self-determination,” the Foreign Office statement added.

