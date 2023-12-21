BAFL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.98%)
BIPL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.89%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.05%)
DGKC 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-3.19%)
FABL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.66%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.81%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.12%)
HBL 119.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.13%)
HUBC 118.71 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.6%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.78%)
MLCF 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
OGDC 114.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.52%)
PAEL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.45%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.57%)
PIOC 111.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.67%)
PPL 120.37 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.79%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 73.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.26%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-7.6%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.62%)
TRG 85.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.82%)
UNITY 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.82%)
BR100 6,428 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.47%)
BR30 23,346 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 62,448 Decreased By -385 (-0.61%)
KSE30 20,894 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-21

UNGA adopts Pakistan-sponsored flagship resolution

Recorder Report Published 21 Dec, 2023 03:54am

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted the Pakistan-sponsored flagship resolution on the “Universal Realization of the Right of the People to Self-determination.”

Adopted by consensus, the resolution was supported and co-sponsored by a large number of countries from different regions around the world, according to a statement issued here by the Foreign Office.

“The right of peoples to self-determination is a core principle of international law, enshrined in Article 1 of the UN Charter and the Covenants on Civil and Political Rights and on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights,” it stated.

The resolution reaffirmed unequivocal support for the realisation of the right to self-determination for peoples living under foreign occupation, colonial domination, and subjugation.

It vehemently opposes acts of foreign occupation, intervention and aggression and calls upon responsible States to immediately cease such acts.

The resolution also underscores that the universal realisation of the right of all peoples to self-determination, including those under colonial, foreign and alien domination, is a fundamental condition for the effective guarantee and observance of human rights and for the preservation and promotion of these rights.

“Pakistan has sponsored this flagship resolution for over four decades. This annual initiative provides a message of hope to peoples living in internationally recognized situations of foreign occupation, including in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in Occupied Palestine, who are being denied their inalienable right to self-determination,” the Foreign Office statement added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Foreign Office UNGA human rights

Comments

1000 characters

UNGA adopts Pakistan-sponsored flagship resolution

Govt raises historic Rs397bn in bond auction

Trade boost: 5-year vision shared with China

Increase in power rates allowed countrywide

Pakistan eschews ‘bloc politics’, COAS tells US think tanks

Payment of KE arrears: ECC approves Rs57bn advanced subsidy

Eyeing Rs110bn funding: Govt gearing up to unveil another sukuk auction calendar

Application of additional cost to KE consumers: Nepra reserves verdict on PD’s motion

Energy mix ‘Govt plans to enhance share of hydel, RE to 61pc by 2030’

New ‘CPEC Media Forum Balochistan Initiative’ launched: China’s Jiang reaffirms support to economic recovery efforts

Alleged maladministration by FBR officials: FTO authorised to initiate ‘suo motu investigation’: President

Read more stories