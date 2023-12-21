Two KPK medical colleges upgraded to universities

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Wednesday announced upgradation of Khyber Medical College (KMC) Peshawar and Ayub Medical College (AMC), Abbottabad as public sector medical universities.

The prime minister made the important announcement while addressing the 46th annual meeting of Association of Physicians of Pakistan Descent of North America (APPNA) organized by the alumni of Khyber Medical College Peshawar at Governor House.

On the request of members of APPNA and its President Dr Arshad Rehman, Prime Minister Kakar said that practical work on upgradation of KMC and AMC as public sector medical universities should be initiated within 35 hours by the respective authorities.

Commending APPNA’s rich services for ailing humanity and continued long connection with people of their home country, the prime minister directed the Governor and Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa to give practical shape to upgradation of KMC and AMC to a full fledge medical universities keeping in view of people and APPNA demands.

While lauding services of students of both these medical colleges in healthcare services in the country as well as abroad, the prime minister said that Pakistani doctors serving in United States and others foreign countries were like an ambassador of Pakistan and their medical and surgical services besides philanthropy contribution during earthquake, floods and other natural calamities in Pakistan was highly praised worthy.

Prime Minister Kakar said that he was very pleased that Pakistani doctors, settled in America have established strong roots and bonds with their countrymen and helped Pakistan in every difficult situation.

He said that Pakistani doctors have proved their abilities and professionalism all over the world including USA and played a role of a bridge between Pakistani communities and American citizens while dedication towards duties and treating patients with friendly attitude and warmth was their hallmark.

“Pakistani doctors are the best in the world and graduates of KMC doctors were known internationally for their hard work, professionalism and devotion in healthcare services,” he said.

On the request of APPNA President, the prime minister announced to recommend name of Dr Umar Taimur Atique, for Nishan-e-Imtiaz, the first non-American President of the College of Physician of America for his great services for Pakistan. Dr Umar Atique was the graduate of KMC Peshawar.

The prime minister recalled his memories of spending time with friends at CEENA Hall hostel of KMC at Peshawar, saying that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s unique culture and civilization has impressed him the most. He also shared his views of the cancer pains through which his sister had passed through.

He said Peshawar was like his second home and regional languages including Pashto and Hindko in which great poets like Khushal Khan Khattak, Ghani Khan and Rehman Baba, besides others presented their inspiring poetry.

Dr Arshad Rehman, President APPNA said that the association was established in 1978 about 4,500 members from Pakistan mostly settled in USA and Canada today.

He said the today’s meeting was the major event at Peshawar held after 18 years, adding APPNA is a non-political organization that constructed about 1,000 houses for last year’s flood victims of Pakistan and awarded 100 scholarships to KMC students per year besides donation of 5,000 cornea for poor eye patients of Pakistan.

Dr Arshad claimed that APPNA had provided about one million dollars assistance for COVID patients of Pakistan.

The function was also addressed by dean KMC, Dr Mehmood Aurangzaib and others. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali, Caretaker Chief Minister Justice Syed Arshad Hussain Shah (Retd), Information Minister KP Feroz Jamal Kakakhel, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and IGP KP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur besides doctors and members of APPNA attended in large number.

Earlier, the prime minister was received by KP governor. Both the leaders discussed matters of mutual interest with special focus on well being of people of the province.