Kuwait emir rebukes parliament, cabinet in inaugural speech

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s new emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmed al-Sabah on Wednesday criticised parliament and cabinet for harming national interests as he was formally sworn in before lawmakers as the country’s 17th ruler.

Officially taking over from his half-brother Sheikh Nawaf, who passed away on Saturday, Sheikh Meshal is faced with the task of pulling the country out of longstanding political paralysis and reforming a bloated public sector that have turned Kuwait into one of the Gulf’s most laggard states.

“I have stressed in my previous speeches that there are national obligations that must be fulfilled,” the 83-year-old ruler told lawmakers after he took the oath of office.

But “we have not noticed any change or correction” from parliament and cabinet, he added.

Instead, the two entities have “harmed the interests of the people and the country,” he said.His predecessor’s short-lived rule was marked by a protracted political standoff that saw successive parliament dissolutions and cabinet resignations. Sheikh Meshal further pointed to public appointments and promotions that “don’t meet the simplest standards of justice and fairness”.