BAFL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.98%)
BIPL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.89%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.05%)
DGKC 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-3.19%)
FABL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.66%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.81%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.12%)
HBL 119.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.13%)
HUBC 118.71 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.6%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.78%)
MLCF 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
OGDC 114.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.52%)
PAEL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.45%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.57%)
PIOC 111.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.67%)
PPL 120.37 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.79%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 73.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.26%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-7.6%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.62%)
TRG 85.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.82%)
UNITY 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.82%)
BR100 6,428 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.47%)
BR30 23,346 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 62,448 Decreased By -385 (-0.61%)
KSE30 20,894 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-21

Indian rupee ends flat

Reuters Published 21 Dec, 2023 03:54am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee ended little changed on Wednesday as a slight recovery in the greenback offset the positive momentum from dollar sales by exporters.

The rupee ended at 83.17 against the US dollar, barely changed from its close at 83.18 in the previous session.

However, the local unit may see “mild appreciation,” over the next few days, a foreign exchange trader at a foreign bank said.

There has been an increase in dollar sales from exporters, the trader said, adding that there is “strong dollar selling interest on moves near 83.25.”

The dollar index rose to a high of 102.34 in Asian trading hours, aided by the weakness in the British pound, which fell after data showed inflation in England declined to its lowest rate in over two years in November.

Despite ticking up on Wednesday, the dollar has been under pressure amid expectations that the Fed will cut policy rates next year.

Investors are pricing in about 150 basis points of rate cuts over 2024, per CME Group’s FedWatch tool, despite some resistance from Fed officials, including New York Fed President John Williams, who deems questions about rate cuts “premature.”

It’ll be key to see if the rupee falls and sustains below 83.20 in the near-term, Arnob Biswas, head of foreign exchange research at SMC Global Securities said.

The local unit is likely to maintain a slight appreciation bias above 83.20, but a decline below this level could push the rupee back to its 83.30-83.40 range, Biswas added.

Investors will also monitor US personal consumption expenditure (PCE) inflation due on Friday, which is expected to show that month-on-month core PCE inflation remained flat at 0.2% in November, according to a Reuters poll.

British pound US dollar dollar index Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee ends flat

Govt raises historic Rs397bn in bond auction

Trade boost: 5-year vision shared with China

Increase in power rates allowed countrywide

Pakistan eschews ‘bloc politics’, COAS tells US think tanks

Payment of KE arrears: ECC approves Rs57bn advanced subsidy

Eyeing Rs110bn funding: Govt gearing up to unveil another sukuk auction calendar

Application of additional cost to KE consumers: Nepra reserves verdict on PD’s motion

Energy mix ‘Govt plans to enhance share of hydel, RE to 61pc by 2030’

New ‘CPEC Media Forum Balochistan Initiative’ launched: China’s Jiang reaffirms support to economic recovery efforts

Alleged maladministration by FBR officials: FTO authorised to initiate ‘suo motu investigation’: President

Read more stories