KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 121,259 tonnes of cargo comprising 60,443 tonnes of import cargo and 60,816 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 60,443 comprised of 38,811 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 12,300 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 9,332 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export Cargo of60,816 comprised of 35,268 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,250 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 12,754 tonnes of Clinkers&12,544 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 5914 containers comprising of 3002 containers import and 2812 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 640 of 20’s and 1080 of 40’s loaded while 02 of 20’s and 100 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 831 of 20’s and 517 of 40’s loaded containers while 125 of 20’s and 411 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 07 ships namely, Ren Jian 25, Hyundai Grace, Spil Kartini, Estia, Seaspan Oceania, Safeen Prize and MT Mardan berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 04 ships namely, Msc Jemima, Oriental Cosmos, Kota Loceng and MT Shalamar sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them six ships, Indigo Cefiro, Al-Bida, Limra, Stamina SW, Northern Javelin and Maersk Kinloss expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo volume of 260,533 tonnes, comprising 204,824 tonnes imports cargo and 55,709 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,780 Containers (3,080 TEUs Imports and 1,700 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a General Cargo ship ‘Elgiznur Cebi’ & two more ships, Celemens Schulte and Sheng Ping Hai scheduled to load/offload Cement, Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at Mw-1, QICT and PIBT respectively on today, 20th December, while two more Container ships, Seaspan Ganges and Spil Kartini are due to arrive at Port Qasim on 21st December, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023