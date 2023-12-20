BAFL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.98%)
BIPL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.89%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.05%)
DGKC 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-3.19%)
FABL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.66%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.81%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.12%)
HBL 119.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.13%)
HUBC 118.71 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.6%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.78%)
MLCF 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
OGDC 114.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.52%)
PAEL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.45%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.57%)
PIOC 111.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.67%)
PPL 120.37 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.79%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 73.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.26%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-7.6%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.62%)
TRG 85.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.82%)
UNITY 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.82%)
BR100 6,428 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.47%)
BR30 23,346 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 62,448 Decreased By -385 (-0.61%)
KSE30 20,894 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

World Bank releases $250mn to boost Sri Lanka reforms

AFP Published 20 Dec, 2023 05:44pm

COLOMBO: The World Bank said Wednesday it had released $250 million to support bankrupt Sri Lanka’s tough economic reforms following last year’s financial crisis.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its $46 billion external debt in April 2022 after running out of foreign exchange to finance essential imports of food, fuel and medicines, with civil unrest ousting then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

His successor has been pressing tough austerity measures to help restore essential supplies.

The World Bank said it had released the second and final tranche of a total $500 million package “considering the continued satisfactory progress made by the government with the reform program”.

World Bank approves $350mn financing for Pakistan

Sri Lanka has doubled taxes, removed subsidies on fuel and electricity and introduced anti-graft legislation in line with a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

The IMF released the second tranche of $337 million of its four-year bailout last week, after the country secured a debt restructuring deal with its main bilateral lender China.

The economy grew in the September quarter, marking the first expansion since the foreign exchange crisis.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka said the economy had grown by a modest 1.6 percent in the quarter ending September, up from a contraction of 11.5 percent a year earlier.

Despite the positive data, overall figures from the first nine months of the year showed a contraction of 4.9 percent.

The IMF has forecast Sri Lanka’s full-year GDP growth in 2023 at negative 3.6 percent.

World Bank Sri Lanka Sri Lanka IMF economic reforms

Comments

1000 characters

World Bank releases $250mn to boost Sri Lanka reforms

Correction continues: KSE-100 Index falls 0.61% after volatile session

Inter-bank: rupee records seventh straight gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee uchanged against US dollar

National Saving Schemes: CDNS revises rates of return downwards

At least 66% of jobs lost in Gaza, more losses possible, ILO says

Pakistan’s power generation cost jumps nearly 20% in November

Imran to contest election from three cities, PTI leadership announces

Oil perks up as Red Sea tensions spark investor jitters

Pakistan believes in maintaining balanced relationships with all friendly countries: COAS

Qatar lowers oil price assumption for 2024 budget to $60/bbl

Read more stories