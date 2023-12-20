BAFL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.98%)
BIPL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.89%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
DFML 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-7.05%)
DGKC 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-3.19%)
FABL 31.31 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.66%)
FCCL 18.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.81%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.12%)
HBL 119.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.13%)
HUBC 118.71 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.6%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (9.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.78%)
MLCF 38.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
OGDC 114.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.52%)
PAEL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.45%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.57%)
PIOC 111.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.67%)
PPL 120.37 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.79%)
PRL 30.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 73.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
SSGC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.26%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-7.6%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.62%)
TRG 85.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.82%)
UNITY 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.82%)
BR100 6,428 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.47%)
BR30 23,346 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 62,448 Decreased By -385 (-0.61%)
KSE30 20,894 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysian palm settles higher for fifth straight session

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2023 05:38pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Malaysian palm oil futures settled higher for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, a day after Brazil decided to raise its mandatory biodiesel mix into diesel.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 22 ringgit, or 0.59%, to 3,771 ringgit ($809.92). It had risen 0.3% on Tuesday.

Brazil’s energy policy council CNPE on Tuesday decided to raise the country’s mandatory biodiesel mix into diesel from early next year, bringing forward previously set blending targets.

The move could cut Brazil’s soyoil exports and that would raise demand for palm oil, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Prices were supported by the announcement that Argentina would seek to hike export taxes for soybean oil and meal.

Palm oil rises on output concerns, lower inventories

Palm oil and soyoil compete for a part of the global market share.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of November fell for the first time in seven months as production slumped more than exports, data from the industry regulator showed last week.

Indonesia, the world’s biggest palm oil producer, exported 3 million metric tons of palm oil products in October, down 31% from last year, data from the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) showed on Tuesday.

Soyoil futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.36%.

India’s palm oil imports in November jumped to a near three-month high, up nearly 23% from October as refiners preferred the tropical oil over rival soyoil and sunflower oil due to steep discounts, a leading trade body said.

Palm oil still targets a range of 3,813-3,835 ringgit per metric ton, as it has broken a resistance zone of 3,775-3,781 ringgit.

Global oil benchmark Brent topped $80 a barrel on Wednesday amid jitters over global trade disruption and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following attacks on ships by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi forces in the Red Sea.

Crude oil’s prices affect palm oil, as it is an option for biodiesel feedstock.

Malaysian palm oil palm oil imports palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysian palm settles higher for fifth straight session

Correction continues: KSE-100 Index falls 0.61% after volatile session

Inter-bank: rupee records seventh straight gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee uchanged against US dollar

National Saving Schemes: CDNS revises rates of return downwards

At least 66% of jobs lost in Gaza, more losses possible, ILO says

Pakistan’s power generation cost jumps nearly 20% in November

Imran to contest election from three cities, PTI leadership announces

Oil perks up as Red Sea tensions spark investor jitters

Pakistan believes in maintaining balanced relationships with all friendly countries: COAS

Qatar lowers oil price assumption for 2024 budget to $60/bbl

Read more stories