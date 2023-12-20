BAFL 48.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.25%)
BIPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.41%)
BOP 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
DFML 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-6.19%)
DGKC 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-3.78%)
FABL 31.36 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.82%)
FCCL 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.98%)
FFL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.71%)
GGL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.12%)
HBL 119.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 118.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.68%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.89%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (11.55%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.07%)
MLCF 38.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.66%)
OGDC 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.71%)
PAEL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-4.59%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.67%)
PIOC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.29%)
PPL 121.20 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.49%)
PRL 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 74.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.76%)
SSGC 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-7.05%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.62%)
TRG 86.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.39%)
UNITY 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-7.65%)
BR100 6,428 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.47%)
BR30 23,346 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 62,448 Decreased By -385 (-0.61%)
KSE30 20,894 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Alibaba Group CEO consolidates control of core businesses with new e-commerce role

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2023 01:56pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

SHANGHAI: Alibaba Group said on Wednesday its chief executive would directly oversee its domestic e-commerce arm, with the unit’s previous head turning her focus to managing non-core assets as the group combats slower earnings growth.

Group CEO Eddie Wu will take over as chief executive of domestic e-commerce arm Taobao and Tmall Group effective immediately, the company said, boosting his direct control over the group’s core businesses.

Wu, who has been Group CEO since September, also took over from previous head Daniel Zhang as the company’s cloud business CEO that month.

The latest appointment means Wu now leads the overall group as well as its two most important business divisions - cloud and domestic e-commerce.

Alibaba’s Hong Kong-listed shares were trading 3% higher as of 0630 GMT on Wednesday.

The company’s domestic e-commerce platforms Tmall and Taobao remain China’s largest, but have been losing market share in recent years to fast-rising competitors like PDD Holdings’ Pinduoduo.

New Alibaba Group CEO lays out strategic priorities for staff

This year in particular, weak consumer sentiment in China stoked by economic insecurity and a slower-than-expected retail recovery following the lifting of COVID-19 curbs a year ago created what the previous Taobao and Tmall Group CEO Trudy Dai described as a “value for money battle”.

Dai will shift roles to assist in the establishment of a new asset management company “as part of ongoing efforts to improve return on capital,” according to an internal company letter seen by Reuters and signed by Joseph Tsai, who took over as group chairman from Zhang in September.

Dai, Wu and Tsai are all Alibaba Group’s co-founders and long-time lieutenants of former chief Jack Ma.

An Alibaba spokesperson confirmed plans to set up a new asset management company and that Dai would be involved. In a regulatory filing, Alibaba said the newly established company’s focus would be on operating the group’s non-core assets.

Wu last month briefed analysts about Alibaba Group’s future strategy, saying the company would conduct a review to distinguish between “core” and “non-core” businesses.

“Core businesses are where we will keep our long-term focus, intensively invest resources, pursue R&D, enhance user experience,” he said in a post-earnings call.

In the largest restructuring in Alibaba’s 24-year history, the company in March was broken up into six units managed by the group as a holding firm.

In May, it announced the cloud unit would be among the first of the divisions to spin-off and go public.

That plan was shelved last month, with the company citing uncertainties over US curbs on exports to China of chips used in artificial intelligence applications.

Alibaba Group

Comments

1000 characters

Alibaba Group CEO consolidates control of core businesses with new e-commerce role

Correction continues: KSE-100 Index sheds nearly 600 points during trading

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

Open-market: rupee uchanged against US dollar

National Saving Schemes: CDNS revises rates of return downwards

Pakistan’s power generation cost jumps nearly 20% in November

Pakistan believes in maintaining balanced relationships with all friendly countries: COAS

Colorado court blocks Trump from presidential primary ballot

New austerity steps await govt nod

GPPs settlement: ECC may approve Rs262.075bn TSG

Appointment Rules of 2020: LHC declares appointment of chairman, members ATIR illegal

Read more stories