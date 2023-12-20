BAFL 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.21%)
BIPL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.61%)
BOP 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
DFML 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.05%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.99%)
FABL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.64%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.9%)
FFL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.24%)
GGL 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.61%)
HBL 119.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.5%)
HUBC 118.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.36%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
KEL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.84%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
OGDC 116.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 22.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
PIOC 112.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
PPL 119.69 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.22%)
PRL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
SNGP 72.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.81%)
SSGC 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
TELE 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.85%)
TPLP 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.39%)
TRG 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.6%)
UNITY 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.82%)
BR100 6,448 Decreased By -10.7 (-0.17%)
BR30 23,328 Decreased By -29 (-0.12%)
KSE100 62,756 Decreased By -77.1 (-0.12%)
KSE30 20,978 Decreased By -24.3 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan pacer Shahzad in doubt for second Test v Australia

Reuters Published 20 Dec, 2023 11:18am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Pakistan fast bowler Khurram Shahzad is in doubt for the second Test against Australia after complaining of discomfort in his left side during the series-opener in Perth.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said on Wednesday he had been sent for an MRI scan following the tourists’ 360-run loss and that the team’s medical panel would assess the result.

The 24-year-old took five wickets on his debut at Perth Stadium in a raw pace unit.

Lyon celebrates 500 wickets as Australia thrash Pakistan by 360 runs

Pakistan are already depleted in attack, with injured quick Naseem Shah sidelined and Haris Rauf having opted out of the series to play in Australia’s T20 Big Bash League.

The Test starts on Tuesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Naseem Shah Haris Rauf Pakistan Cricket Board Khurram Shahzad AUSTRALIA VS PAKISTAN TEST Australia’s T20 Big Bash League

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan pacer Shahzad in doubt for second Test v Australia

World Bank approves $350mn financing for Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward momentum against US dollar

GPPs settlement: ECC may approve Rs262.075bn TSG

Appointment Rules of 2020: LHC declares appointment of chairman, members ATIR illegal

ECP ‘discrepancies’: Lawyers’ bodies urge SC to take notice

Electoral procedures begin

‘Elderly politicians’ are no solution: Bilawal

At least 127 die in northwest China earthquake

New era of Sino-Pak trade ties: First shipment of dried chillies sent to China

UN weighs new ceasefire call

Read more stories