US Senate leaders say no Ukraine aid before year’s end

WASHINGTON: The Democratic and Republican leaders of the US Senate said Tuesday that Washington will not be able to approve new aid for Ukraine before year’s end, as the two sides continue to seek a compromise.

“As negotiators work through remaining issues, it is our hope that their efforts will allow the Senate to take swift action… early in the new year,” Democrat Chuck Schumer and Republican Mitch McConnell said in a joint statement.

“In the time remaining this year, Senate and Administration negotiators will continue to work in good faith toward finalizing their agreement.”