UN weighs new ceasefire call

AFP Published 20 Dec, 2023 06:00am

GAZA STRIP: Israel launched more deadly strikes on Gaza Tuesday ahead of an expected UN Security Council vote on another ceasefire demand as concern mounted over the conflict’s impact on global shipping.

One of Israel’s enemies, Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels, in recent weeks launched a spate of attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea, leading the United States to announce an international naval coalition to protect the vessels.

The more than 100 missile and drone strikes, while claiming no lives so far, have led several major firms to halt voyages through waters that lead to the Suez Canal, through which about 10 percent of world trade passes.

Israel faces Gaza ceasefire calls, but US vows more arms

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin — who on Monday pledged “ironclad” US support for Israel — joined an online conference on the coalition set to include warships from Britain, France, Italy, Spain and other countries.

Israel maintained its bombardment and ground combat Tuesday in the third month of the bloodiest ever Gaza war, which started when Hamas launched their unprecedented attack on October 7.

