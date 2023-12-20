Justice Shehram declines to hear ex-governor’s plea

LAHORE: Justice Shehram Sarwar Ch of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday recused himself from a petition of former governor Mian Muhammad Azhar for personal reasons seeking details of cases, if any, against his son and former federal minister Hammad Azhar.

The judge referred the petition to the chief justice with a request to fix it before another bench for its disposal in accordance with the law.

Mian Azhar alleged that he and his family were being harassed and humiliated by the authorities in order to restrain them from running the election campaign scheduled on February 08.

He said his son had to file nomination papers before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), but he had no knowledge of the “hidden” cases against him.

He alleged that police and other agencies had been conducting raids and causing harassment to his family members.

The petitioner asked the court to restrain the government and other respondents from causing harassment to the petitioner and his family members and provide the details of FIRs, if any, lodged against his son. Hammad Azhar has been declared a proclaimed offender in several cases related to May 9 riots.

