Bid to register all private entities: AJK IR dept asked to collect data, submit report to PM’s office in 15 days

ISLAMABAD: The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in a bid to register all the private hospitals, hotels, tourism resorts, business centres, shops, local industries, marquees, and private schools operating in the State has directed the state Inland Revenue department to collect the relevant data and furnish the report to the Prime Minister (PM)’s office within 15 days.

The decisions in this connection were taken here during a high-level meeting of the AJK Inland Revenue Department which was held here under the chairmanship of PM Chaudhry Anwarul Haq.

The meeting discussed in detail taxation-related matters, setting up taxation targets, and implementing fiscal policies to widen the tax base in the region. The AJK PM stressed the IR Department to make all possible efforts to achieve the tax collection targets besides reducing the disparity between filers and non-filers.

The commissioner of IR, on the occasion, gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister regarding the tax collection targets in Muzaffarabad, Neelum, and Jhelum Valley and the problems faced by the department.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023