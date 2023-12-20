KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR14.049 billion and the number of lots traded was 15,174.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR4.225 billion, followed by Crude Oil (PKR 3.425 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.959 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 952.262 million), Platinum (PKR 601.678 million), DJ (PKR 438.067 million), Silver (PKR 412.303 million), SP 500 (PKR 325.483 million), Natural Gas (PKR 285.435 million),Palladium (PKR 169.771 million), Japan Equity (PKR 148.235 million),Brent (PKR 62.508 million) and Copper (PKR 43.740 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 13 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 14.665 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023