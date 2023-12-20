BAFL 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.96%)
Cotton spot rate firm amid sluggish business

Recorder Report Published 20 Dec, 2023 06:00am

LAHORE: The trading in the local market on Tuesday remained dull and the trading volume remained very low.

Cotton analyst, Naseem Usman while talking to Business Recorder said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 per maund to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg.

The Prices of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,800 per maund to Rs 18,000 per maund and Phutti prices were in between Rs 6,500 to 7,000 per 40 kg.

Similarly, prices of cotton from Balochistan were registered at Rs 16,500 per maund to Rs 17,000 per maund and Phutti is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

About 600 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs 18,400 (Primark) per maund, 200 bales of Obaro were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 1600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund and 200 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

