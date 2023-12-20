BAFL 49.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.96%)
BIPL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.39%)
BOP 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-9.43%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-13.62%)
DFML 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-7.07%)
DGKC 77.27 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-4.19%)
FABL 30.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-6.17%)
FCCL 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-6.57%)
FFL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.98%)
GGL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.09%)
HBL 120.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-2.43%)
HUBC 117.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-7.19%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-7.02%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
MLCF 38.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-5.37%)
OGDC 117.52 Decreased By ▼ -6.23 (-5.03%)
PAEL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-6.64%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-11.49%)
PIOC 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.47%)
PPL 118.64 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-2.84%)
PRL 31.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-5.24%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-12.78%)
SNGP 72.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-4.58%)
SSGC 11.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.14%)
TELE 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-8.59%)
TPLP 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-7.07%)
TRG 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-5.6%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-10.05%)
BR100 6,442 Decreased By -282.3 (-4.2%)
BR30 23,318 Decreased By -1172.7 (-4.79%)
KSE100 62,833 Decreased By -2371.6 (-3.64%)
KSE30 21,002 Decreased By -708.5 (-3.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-20

LDA continues operation against illegal construction

Recorder Report Published 20 Dec, 2023 06:00am

LAHORE: The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams on Tuesday conducted an early morning operation against the mafia involved in Land grabbing in Tajpura and took possession of two plots worth millions of rupees.

During the operation, the LDA team evacuated the Plot No. 57 and 59, Block A, situated at main road in Tajpura Scheme. The operation was supervised by Director Housing V Shahbazul Haque Ghurki.

Later, the LDA teams demolished two illegal constructions near Shadbagh, Gujarpura Scheme and Canal Road in the ongoing operation against illegal constructions.

The operation was supervised by Director Town Planning One Ayesha Mutahir. The LDA teams partially demolished the under-construction structure at Harbanspura Mor, Main Canal Road. The illegal construction on Canal Road opposite Sozo Water Park was completely demolished. On the direction of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA, operations against illegal constructions/occupation mafia are going on across the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LDA illegal construction

Comments

1000 characters

LDA continues operation against illegal construction

GPPs settlement: ECC may approve Rs262.075bn TSG

Appointment Rules of 2020: LHC declares appointment of chairman, members ATIR illegal

ECP ‘discrepancies’: Lawyers’ bodies urge SC to take notice

Electoral procedures begin

‘Elderly politicians’ are no solution: Bilawal

At least 127 die in northwest China earthquake

New era of Sino-Pak trade ties: First shipment of dried chillies sent to China

UN weighs new ceasefire call

Tax on deemed income basis: BHC asks why FBR has different policies for Punjab and Balochistan

COAS, Commander CENTCOM discuss regional security

Read more stories