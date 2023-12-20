Projects failed or delayed due to lack of strategy: Experts

HYDERABAD: The educationists and economic experts have expressed that due to lack of proper strategy on the projects, most of the projects fail or are not completed on the due time.

Experts said why are we suffering from food insecurity despite the bumper crop? There is a need for a sense of responsibility and training in institutions to restore the trust of donors.

They said these things while addressing the opening ceremony of a three-day training workshop on “Capacity building training program on planning, appraisal and execution”, under the supervision of Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam and in collaboration with the Department of Planning and Development of the Government of Sindh, at University senate hall, on Tuesday.

Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University said that many development projects including LBOD, RBOD and NHA were delayed and incomplete due to lack of better strategy, while Several projects, including Karachi sewage system, are facing problems due to lack of foresight and neglect of future conditions in the preparation of PC1, while the rising rate of inflation is also having a negative impact on the projects. He said that donor funded projects have to restore their confidence by following the guidelines of transparency and timely completion.

The keynote speaker and renowned development expert Engineer Naseer Memon said why the country is suffering from food insecurity despite bumper crop production, the performance and achievements of water management, canals and farmers organization are only limited to books, we need these all project outcomes must also be considered.

Project Coordinator Sindh Water and Barrages Improvement Engineer Nazeer Essani said that through the agreement between Sindh Agriculture University, and Planning and Development Department of Sindh Government, experts from various fields including agriculture and water have been jointly assigned for the preparation and expansion of projects.

“Training will be given to officials from different departments, in which very important knowledge and full awareness will be given them about the design of the project, cost, and transparency of procurement and achievement of results.” he added.

Focal person Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, Tahseen Fatima Miano and others also spoke on the occasion, while during the ceremony Pro Vice Chancellor of Sub-Campus Umerkot Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Professor Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miano and others participated.

26 officers from various departments including Agricultural Research Sindh, Agricultural Extension Sindh, Planning and Development Department, SIDA, PCMU, Irrigation Department, Water Management, PMC are participating in training workshop.

