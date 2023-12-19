Israel says Netanyahu, Modi discuss Houthi threat to shipping

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Indian counterpart Narenda Modi on Tuesday discussed the need to protect shipping and the global economy from attacks by Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen, an Israeli statement said.

The leaders also spoke about moving forward on a proposal to bring labourers from India to Israel, which has suffered a flight of Thai and other foreign workers during the Gaza war that erupted on Oct 7.