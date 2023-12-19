BAFL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.58%)
EU extends suspension of tariffs in US steel dispute

AFP Published 19 Dec, 2023 04:38pm

BRUSSELS: The European Union said Tuesday it would prolong its suspension of retaliatory tariffs on US goods after reaching an agreement in a steel and aluminium dispute triggered by Donald Trump when he was president.

The European Commission said in a statement it would suspend its EU “balancing” tariffs until March 31, 2025 after Washington said it would offer further tariff exclusions to EU exporters.

EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said the “important extension” on Brussels’ side was “the outcome of intensive engagement with the US”.

EU budget chief sees deal on 50bn euros for Ukraine, has plan B

He said the suspension gave Brussels “the necessary space” to seek the full removal of 232 tariffs that Washington slapped on EU exports under a 2018 order issued by then-president Trump.

In a protectionist move largely targeting cheaper Chinese imports, Trump had slapped high tariffs on steel and aluminium coming from many countries, sweeping up EU exports in the process.

Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, who also seeks to protect US industry, kept the tariffs in place but granted suspensions for EU exporters.

The United States faces elections next year, and some of its states with high steel output are swing states that could help decide the outcome. Trump is the Republicans’ favourite to seek election.

The EU also faces bloc-wide elections next year that will usher in a new European Commission.

Dombrovskis said Brussels is “committed to ensuring that transatlantic trade in steel and aluminium is undistorted and that our exporters are treated fairly”.

