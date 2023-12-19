BAFL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.58%)
BIPL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.02%)
BOP 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-11.19%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-14.83%)
DFML 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-7.07%)
DGKC 77.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-4.51%)
FABL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-6.44%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-6.98%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.67%)
GGL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.09%)
HBL 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.25%)
HUBC 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.21%)
HUMNL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-8.52%)
KEL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-7.37%)
LOTCHEM 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.57%)
MLCF 37.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.04%)
OGDC 116.49 Decreased By ▼ -7.26 (-5.87%)
PAEL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.84%)
PIBTL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-12.14%)
PIOC 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.21%)
PPL 118.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-3.16%)
PRL 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-5.7%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-12.78%)
SNGP 73.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-3.62%)
SSGC 11.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.14%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-9.29%)
TPLP 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.21%)
TRG 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-4.83%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-10.05%)
BR100 6,442 Decreased By -282.3 (-4.2%)
BR30 23,318 Decreased By -1172.7 (-4.79%)
KSE100 62,833 Decreased By -2371.6 (-3.64%)
KSE30 21,002 Decreased By -708.5 (-3.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France to take measures with partners over Houthi attacks in Red Sea: Colonna

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2023 03:05pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

PARIS: France will take measures along with the country’s partners to put an end to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, said French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna as she met her British counterpart David Cameron in Paris.

“The Houthis, we know they are often supported by Iran,” said Colonna.

US defence chief invites nations to help secure Red Sea shipping

“Measures will taken in co-ordination with our allies we need to strengthen our operational capacity in this area to put an end to these attacks.”

Red Sea Houthi attacks French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna UK Foreign Minister David Cameron

Comments

1000 characters

France to take measures with partners over Houthi attacks in Red Sea: Colonna

Inter-bank: rupee sees sixth successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

COAS, US CENTCOM chief discuss cooperation in regional security matters

Bench defers Imran, Fawad’s indictment in contempt of ECP case

Israel faces Gaza ceasefire calls, but US vows more arms

SBP gives nod to TPL, Abhi to pursue FINCA’s due diligence

Oil steadies as US leads push to safeguard Red Sea vessels

Long-term contracts: China would talk to elected govt, only

SBP official explains latest monetary policy decision

World Bank projects drop in remittance flows

Read more stories