France to take measures with partners over Houthi attacks in Red Sea: Colonna

PARIS: France will take measures along with the country’s partners to put an end to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, said French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna as she met her British counterpart David Cameron in Paris.

“The Houthis, we know they are often supported by Iran,” said Colonna.

“Measures will taken in co-ordination with our allies we need to strengthen our operational capacity in this area to put an end to these attacks.”