World

US defence chief invites nations to help secure Red Sea shipping

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2023 01:01pm

MANAMA: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin invited dozens of nations to take steps to address Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping as he spoke at a defence ministerial to tout a new military operation to secure commerce in the waterway.

“We’re all here because many countries can directly contribute to our common efforts to keep strategic waterways safe,” Austin said, according to prepared remarks.

Red Sea: more shipping firms suspend traffic

“These reckless Houthi attacks are a serious international problem and they demand a firm international response.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Austin announced the launch of the US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian, which will include joint patrols of Red Sea shipping.

