BAFL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.58%)
BIPL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.02%)
BOP 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-11.19%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-14.83%)
DFML 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-7.07%)
DGKC 77.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-4.51%)
FABL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-6.44%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-6.98%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-6.67%)
GGL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.09%)
HBL 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.25%)
HUBC 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.21%)
HUMNL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-8.52%)
KEL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-7.37%)
LOTCHEM 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.57%)
MLCF 37.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.04%)
OGDC 116.49 Decreased By ▼ -7.26 (-5.87%)
PAEL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.84%)
PIBTL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-12.14%)
PIOC 112.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.21%)
PPL 118.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-3.16%)
PRL 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-5.7%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-12.78%)
SNGP 73.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-3.62%)
SSGC 11.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.14%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-9.29%)
TPLP 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.21%)
TRG 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-4.83%)
UNITY 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-10.05%)
BR100 6,442 Decreased By -282.3 (-4.2%)
BR30 23,318 Decreased By -1172.7 (-4.79%)
KSE100 62,833 Decreased By -2371.6 (-3.64%)
KSE30 21,002 Decreased By -708.5 (-3.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK’s FTSE 100 rises on lingering Fed rate cut hopes, dovish BOJ

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2023 02:50pm

The UK’s FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday on persisting hopes of interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve and a dovish Bank of Japan (BOJ), though slipping energy stocks kept a lid on gains.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.1% as of 0933 GMT, while the more domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index added 0.5%. Rate-sensitive real estate, real estate investment trusts and homebuilders were among the top gainers, rising between 0.6% and 0.8%.

Christopher Peters, trading floor manager at Accendo Markets said the consistent hopes of interest rate cuts in the United States drove gains across Britain’s equity markets on Tuesday.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said cuts to the US central bank’s benchmark rate are likely to be appropriate next year because of an improvement in inflation this year, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“The BOJ holding interest rates where they were this morning is potentially another positive driver for that rhetoric,” added Accendo Markets’ Peters.

The BOJ maintained ultra-loose policy settings in a widely expected move.

Keeping a lid on gains, heavyweight energy stocks dipped 0.6% after rising more than 1% in the previous session and as crude prices slipped.

Focus will remain on economic data, leading with the UK and the US inflation prints this week, while a euro zone reading is due later in the day.

Data on Wednesday is expected to show headline inflation in Britain to come in at 4.4% year-on-year in November against last month’s reading of 4.6%.

UK’s FTSE 100 flat at start of data-packed week; Vodafone shines

Among individual stocks, Superdry dropped 15.9% after the British fashion retailer flagged a hit to annual profits as sales were “significantly below” the management’s expectations.

De La Rue kept its annual forecast unchanged and reported half-year profit in line with its expectations. Shares of the banknote maker fell 7.4%.

FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

UK’s FTSE 100 rises on lingering Fed rate cut hopes, dovish BOJ

Inter-bank: rupee sees sixth successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

COAS, US CENTCOM chief discuss cooperation in regional security matters

Bench defers Imran, Fawad’s indictment in contempt of ECP case

Israel faces Gaza ceasefire calls, but US vows more arms

SBP gives nod to TPL, Abhi to pursue FINCA’s due diligence

Oil steadies as US leads push to safeguard Red Sea vessels

Long-term contracts: China would talk to elected govt, only

SBP official explains latest monetary policy decision

World Bank projects drop in remittance flows

Read more stories