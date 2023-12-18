BAFL 51.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
UK’s FTSE 100 flat at start of data-packed week; Vodafone shines

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2023 01:56pm

The UK’s FTSE 100 was flat on Monday as investors awaited more global economic data this week, while Vodafone’s shares topped the index after telecom firm Iliad submitted a proposal to create a joint venture in Italy.

By 0814 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 held steady at 7,570.91 points, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 mid-cap index lost 0.5%.

Precious metal miners were among the top decliners, falling 1.2% as Fresnillo lost 5% after Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to “underweight” from “equal-weight”.

Data due this week includes UK, euro zone, and US inflation readings, along with GDP estimates from Britain and the United States.

UK’s FTSE 100 set for weekly gain on commodity boost, rate-cut bets

Among individual stocks, Vodafone jumped 4.3% after Iliad said it had submitted a proposal to the telecom company to merge their Italian businesses, adding this project had the unanimous support of its board of directors.

Entain gained 3.5% after Jefferies upgraded the sports betting firm’s rating to “buy” from “hold”.

