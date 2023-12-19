BAFL 49.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.9%)
BIPL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.02%)
BOP 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-11.19%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-15.52%)
DFML 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-7.07%)
DGKC 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.05 (-6.26%)
FABL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-6.44%)
FCCL 18.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-7.08%)
FFL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-9.51%)
GGL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.09%)
HBL 119.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-2.89%)
HUBC 115.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.9%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-8.39%)
KEL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-10.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-5.32%)
MLCF 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-5.42%)
OGDC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.25 (-6.67%)
PAEL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.84%)
PIBTL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-12.14%)
PIOC 111.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-3.34%)
PPL 115.26 Decreased By ▼ -6.85 (-5.61%)
PRL 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-5.7%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-13.53%)
SNGP 71.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-5.84%)
SSGC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-7.61%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-9.29%)
TPLP 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.21%)
TRG 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -6.54 (-7.2%)
UNITY 23.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.73%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-12.7%)
BR100 6,411 Decreased By -313.3 (-4.66%)
BR30 23,040 Decreased By -1451 (-5.92%)
KSE100 62,390 Decreased By -2815.1 (-4.32%)
KSE30 20,865 Decreased By -846 (-3.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

South Africa lose Phehlukwayo for rest of India ODI series

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2023 01:29pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

South Africa have been dealt a blow after all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo was ruled out of the remainder of the One-Day International series against India ahead of the second game, to be played in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Phehlukwayo, who top scored with 33 in South Africa’s paltry innings total of 116 in an eight-wicket loss in the opening match on Sunday, has a side strain.

Arshdeep, Avesh on fire as India crush Proteas in 1st ODI

Uncapped seamer Ottniel Baartman is also out of the squad with the same injury, and has been replaced by Beuran Hendricks, who won the last of his eight ODI caps in 2021.

No replacement has been named for Phehlukwayo.

Updated South Africa ODI squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams.

India Aiden Markram india vs south africa odi Ottniel Baartman

Comments

1000 characters

South Africa lose Phehlukwayo for rest of India ODI series

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open market: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

COAS, US CENTCOM chief discuss cooperation in regional security matters

Bench defers Imran, Fawad’s indictment in contempt of ECP case

Israel faces Gaza ceasefire calls, but US vows more arms

SBP gives nod to TPL, Abhi to pursue FINCA’s due diligence

Oil little changed, investors eye Red Sea attacks

Long-term contracts: China would talk to elected govt, only

SBP official explains latest monetary policy decision

World Bank projects drop in remittance flows

Read more stories