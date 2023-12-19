BAFL 49.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.29%)
BIPL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.02%)
BOP 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-11.19%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-15.52%)
DFML 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-7.07%)
DGKC 75.51 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-6.37%)
FABL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-6.44%)
FCCL 18.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-7.08%)
FFL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-9.78%)
GGL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.09%)
HBL 118.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-3.58%)
HUBC 115.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-3.22%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-8.39%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-11.4%)
LOTCHEM 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-5.32%)
MLCF 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-5.42%)
OGDC 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -8.35 (-6.75%)
PAEL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-6.84%)
PIBTL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-12.14%)
PIOC 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.25 (-3.69%)
PPL 115.30 Decreased By ▼ -6.81 (-5.58%)
PRL 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-5.7%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-11.28%)
SNGP 71.75 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-5.84%)
SSGC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-7.61%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-9.29%)
TPLP 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.21%)
TRG 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.39 (-7.03%)
UNITY 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-13.23%)
BR100 6,403 Decreased By -321.4 (-4.78%)
BR30 22,998 Decreased By -1492.5 (-6.09%)
KSE100 62,387 Decreased By -2817.8 (-4.32%)
KSE30 20,861 Decreased By -850.1 (-3.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

TomTom creates AI-based conversational assistant for vehicles with Microsoft

Reuters Published 19 Dec, 2023 01:17pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Digital mapping specialist TomTom said on Tuesday it has partnered with tech giant Microsoft to create an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered conversational assistant for vehicles.

The assistant will allow users to “converse naturally with their vehicles” and enable voice interaction with infotainment, location search, and vehicle command systems, the company said.

TomTom, which competes with Google Maps and the world’s biggest mapping platform HERE, used various Microsoft services like its Azure OpenAI Service to create the voice assistant.

The Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service allows enterprises to leverage ChatGPT maker OpenAI’s large language models (LLM).

The voice assistant can be integrated into other automotive infotainment systems and is also built into TomTom’s Digital Cockpit, an open, modular in-vehicle infotainment platform, the Dutch map maker said.

Finance chief Taco Titulaer told Reuters in October that TomTom saw new opportunities in generative AI and was “investing time and money and people” into the technology.

Chinese mourners use AI to digitally resurrect the dead

TomTom had launched an LLM plug-in for ChatGPT in July to allow the chatbot’s users to plan trips and explore new places using its maps.

The company began working with Microsoft in 2016, when it first started powering Azure Maps location services.

Microsoft artificial intelligence ChatGPT TomTom

Comments

1000 characters

TomTom creates AI-based conversational assistant for vehicles with Microsoft

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Open market: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

COAS, US CENTCOM chief discuss cooperation in regional security matters

Bench defers Imran, Fawad’s indictment in contempt of ECP case

Israel faces Gaza ceasefire calls, but US vows more arms

SBP gives nod to TPL, Abhi to pursue FINCA’s due diligence

Oil little changed, investors eye Red Sea attacks

Long-term contracts: China would talk to elected govt, only

SBP official explains latest monetary policy decision

World Bank projects drop in remittance flows

Read more stories