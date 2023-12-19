CSAIL outlines its contribution to national grid under CPEC

ISLAMABAD: The China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Ltd (CSAIL) launched its “ESG Performance Report 2023” outlining its contribution to Pakistan’s national grid from hydel, solar and wind power projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The launching ceremony was held at a seminar titled, “Development Experience of Hyrdo, Wind Farm and Solar Power Projects”, organised by the Pakistan-China Institute with speakers included Mustafa Haider Syed, executive director of the institute, Wang Minsheng, CEO CSAIL, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Shah Jahan Mirza, managing director Private Power and Infrastructure Board, Ministry of Energy, Power Division.

Wang Minsheng, CEO CSAIL gave an overview of the China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Ltd (CSAIL) profile.

He said that CSAIL, an investment holding company formed by China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG) and the China Three Gorges International Corporation (CTGI) on September 30, 2011, on the Cayman Islands, with the purpose to acquire, develop, build, own and operate renewable power generation projects. Its initial registered capital was US$ 100,000, and its current registered paid-up capital is over $380 million.

The current portfolio of CSAIL projects in countries along the Belt and Road Initiative has a cumulative capacity of over 3,000 MW with an investment of around $7 billion.

The CTG is a state-owned Chinese Power Company and one of the largest power companies in the World, which owns and operates multi-stage hydro, solar, and wind power generation projects in China and globally, with a cumulative under-construction and installed capacity of over 125 GW and an annual electricity generation of over 340 TWh. The CTG also owns 22,500 MW Three Gorges Dam, the world’s largest hydroelectric power plant and is currently developing many mega projects in Pakistan and other parts of the World. The CTG’s international operations cover Africa, Asia, Eurasia, and the Americas.

In Pakistan, CSAIL’s three Wind Power Projects located at Jhimpir, Sindh i.e. 49.5 MW Three Gorges First Wind Power Project, 49.5 MW Three Gorges Second Wind Power Project, 49.5 MW Three Gorges Third Wind Power Project and its 720 MW Karot Hydropower Project located on Jhelum River in Punjab are already in operation, while its 1,124 MW Kohala Hydropower Project located on Jhelum River in AJK is under financial close stage and 640 MW Mahl Hydropower Project also located on Jhelum River is under development phase.

He said that Karot Power Company (Pvt) Ltd (KPCL), a subsidiary of CSAIL, has developed 720 MW Karot Hydropower Project with an average annual energy output of 3,206 GWh on a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis at Karot Village, District Rawalpindi, Punjab.

The project has been listed as a “Prioritized Project” under the CPEC and also “Key Project” as part of One Belt, One Road Initiative.

Kohala Hydro Company (Pvt) Ltd (KHCL), a subsidiary of CSAIL, is developing 1,124 MW Kohala Hydropower Project with an expected annual energy generation of 5,149 GWh on a BOOT basis to be located on River Jhelum in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

He added that the Project has been listed as an “Actively Promoted Project” in the CPEC. Mahl Power Company (Pvt) Ltd (MPCL), a subsidiary of CSAIL, is developing a 640 MW Mahl Hydropower Project on a BOOT basis to be located on River Jhelum on the boundary between AJ&K and Punjab, he added.

He further stated that the Three Gorges First Wind Farm Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd (TGF), a subsidiary of CSAIL, has funded and built the 49.5 MW wind power project, which is located in Jhimpir, Sindh. It was the first wind farm project in Pakistan which was completed ahead of schedule when it was commissioned back in year 2014.

Three Gorges Second Phase Wind Power Projects (2x49.5 MW) have been developed by Three Gorges Second Wind Farm Pakistan Limited (TGS) and Three Gorges Third Wind Farm Pakistan (Pvt) Limited (TOT), which are subsidiaries of CSAIL. These projects have been developed on a Build, Own and Operate (BOO) basis, he said, adding that these projects are listed as “Actively Promoted Projects” in the CPEC since August 2014 and achieved successful commissioning in June 2018 and are currently providing reliable electricity to the National Grid of Pakistan.

Mushahid Hussain Syed highlighted the Chinese contribution in addressing the energy crisis in the country and other infrastructure projects under CPEC, saying that China has so far made a $26 billion investment and created over 3,000 jobs.

He said that 26,000 Pakistani students are currently studying on scholarships in various Chinese educational institutions that also include 8,000 students who are pursuing their PhDs in various subjects in China. Referring to the overall connectivity projects, he said that a whole new world is opening up through connectivity under the BRI. “The Gwadar-to-Gilgit project will take Pakistan up,” he further stated.

