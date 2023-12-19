BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.53%)
BIPL 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
BOP 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
DFML 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.6%)
DGKC 81.07 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
FABL 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.28%)
FCCL 19.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.74%)
GGL 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
HBL 123.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.5%)
HUBC 119.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
OGDC 124.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.28%)
PAEL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-7.29%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.09%)
PIOC 115.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.51%)
PPL 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.3%)
PRL 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.7%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.2%)
SNGP 76.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.01%)
SSGC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.01%)
TELE 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPLP 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.16%)
TRG 91.19 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
UNITY 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.54%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.26%)
BR100 6,702 Decreased By -120.5 (-1.77%)
BR30 24,350 Decreased By -398.1 (-1.61%)
KSE100 65,205 Decreased By -925.4 (-1.4%)
KSE30 21,711 Decreased By -333.1 (-1.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-19

SBP official explains latest monetary policy decision

Recorder Report Published 19 Dec, 2023 05:20am

KARACHI: The Director of the Monetary Policy Department State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Amin Lodhi has discussed the latest monetary policy decision in the episode of the SBP Podcast series.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the SBP maintained the policy rate at 22 percent on December 12, 2023.

The podcast provides a comprehensive analysis of the monetary policy decision, offering insights into inflation trends, the rationale for maintaining the policy rate, and the global economic context.

SBP keeps key policy rate unchanged at 22%

The episode covers various factors considered by the MPC and their significance in shaping the policy decision. Lodhi illustrated economic indicators and assessed that the current policy rate aligns with the SBP’s inflation target of 5-7 percent.

The discussion also touched on the global context, where some developing economies reduced their respective policy rates for economic recovery, contrasting the situation in Pakistan. To support this point, Mr. Lodhi used graphs illustrating inflation trends in emerging and advanced economies.

He emphasized that the cautious monetary policy decision in Pakistan is influenced by the declining inflation trend and economic factors, despite existing risks.

Lodhi stated that inflation in the country has peaked and is expected to trend lower in coming months. He stated that recent hikes in gas tariffs have contributed to inflation but the resultant narrowing of the fiscal balance is expected to drive long-term benefits in limiting inflation.

He explained that the recent adjustments in gas tariffs were anticipated, with the previous Monetary Policy Statements highlighting the potential impact on inflation.

Despite the unexpected magnitude of gas price adjustments, the SBP projects a continued downward trend in inflation, owing to factors like moderate aggregate demand, tight fiscal policy, and a slowdown in monetary aggregates.

The episode concludes with a discussion on the Real Policy Rate on a 12-month forward-looking basis.

Lodhi explained the calculation and highlighted the importance of forward-looking policy decisions, considering the monetary policy transmission lag.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

inflation SBP MPC Monetary Policy Committee policy rate global economic SBP podcast SBP projects

Comments

1000 characters

SBP official explains latest monetary policy decision

CSAIL outlines its contribution to national grid under CPEC

Solar power initiative: PD asked to coordinate with SkyPower

Jul-Nov borrowing down $0.829bn to $4.285bn YoY

Nov C/A posts $9m first monthly surplus after June

‘Energy Hub’: KPT levels accusation against SSGCL

World Bank projects drop in remittance flows

Sindh industry opposes 87pc increase in gas tariff

Import of lubricating oils: Customs’ values increased

Vying for public office: PTBA urges ECP to forestall tax non-compliant aspirants

Read more stories