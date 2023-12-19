BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.53%)
Bilawal voices concern over people’s economic hardships

Recorder Report Published 19 Dec, 2023 05:20am

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that doors of political parties are always open to everyone for discussion.

“The doors of political parties are always open to everyone for discussion,” he said, adding that the PPP would take everyone along with if it gets a majority in the upcoming elections. He was talking to media after arriving in the city on Monday.

He said the PPP was founded in Lahore and efforts would be made to strengthen the PPP again in the city. The PPP chairman said rising inflation, poverty and unemployment have made people’s lives miserable.

“Whenever the PPP came to power, we fought against unemployment and inflation. Even now, we are not competing against any political party,” he added.

According to him, the PPP is the party whose workers stood by the party during the dictatorship of General Ziaul Haq and Pervez Musharraf. He said Nawaz Sharif regime was no less than dictatorship for the PPP workers during his first tenure.

He said the PPP had launched revolutionary project of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in the past and vowed to launch relief-oriented programmes for youth and workers in case the PPP comes into power again.

