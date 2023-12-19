Sindh announces two public holidays

KARACHI: To celebrate the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s birthday and Christmas, the Government of Sindh declared Dec 25 and Dec 26, 2023, as Public Holidays.

The Services, General Administration & Coordination Department of the Sindh government has also issued notifications of the public holidays.

As per a notification, the government declared a public holiday for all offices, autonomous bodies, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government except those engaged in essential services.

Additionally, the Sindh Government has also declared Dec 26, 2023, as a Public Holiday (for Christians only) on the occasion of the Day after Christmas.