PCB congratulates women's team

Recorder Report Published 19 Dec, 2023 05:20am

LAHORE: Chairman PCB management committee Zaka Ashraf has congratulated the Pakistan women’s team on their first ODI victory against New Zealand in New Zealand.

Pakistan beat the home side in the Super Over in the third ODI played in Christchurch. Zaka Ashraf said: “I want to congratulate the entire squad, team management and support personnel for completing the tour to New Zealand with great success.

Today’s ODI win is a testament to the skills and dedication of the players. I hope the team continues to give their best and bring similar results in the future, as well.”

The chairman management committee has also announced that PCB will be hosting a special ceremony felicitating the Pakistan women's team upon their return from the tour of New Zealand.

Pakistan is now ranked No. 2 in the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 with 16 points, just behind top-placed Australia. Earlier, Pakistan won the three-match T20I series 2-1 to become the first Asian side to defeat New Zealand in a T20I series.

