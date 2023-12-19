BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.53%)
LDA seals over two dozen properties

Recorder Report Published 19 Dec, 2023 05:20am

LAHORE: In an operation against illegal commercial buildings and encroachments in the parking areas, over two dozen properties were sealed and encroachments removed from famous food points, banks, plazas, bakeries and other properties.

According to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday, the LDA’s Town Planning Wing and TEPA teams conducted a joint operation in the vicinity of Abdul Haq Road in Johar Town, Main Boulevard and Khayaban-e-Firdousi and removed several encroachments and several sealed prosperities for violating the parking rules. In a separate operation against illegal commercial buildings in Johar Town, the LDA demolished over 12 properties. The LDA said that before the operation, several notices for corrective measures were issued to the violators.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa and CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiana chaired a meeting here to finalise a plan on the anti-encroachment crackdown strategy to improve the flow of traffic in the city. District Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider and DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi were also present in the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister had given a green signal to start the operation from Tuesday to Wednesday. He asked all the officials in the meeting to take the trader associations into confidence and send a clear message on anti-encroachment. He averred that 23 points have been declared as hotspots for encroachment in the city and the operation will be carried out at these spots. “Both temporary and permanent encroachments will be removed and let it be clear no violations will be tolerated,” he added.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiana said, “There will be an indiscriminate anti-encroachment operation across the city from Wednesday and the anti-encroachment teams will be accompanied by a heavy police contingent. The operation will be publicised and no interference will be tolerated during the arrests.”

