BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.53%)
BIPL 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
BOP 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
DFML 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.6%)
DGKC 81.07 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
FABL 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.28%)
FCCL 19.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.74%)
GGL 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
HBL 123.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.5%)
HUBC 119.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
OGDC 124.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.28%)
PAEL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-7.29%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.09%)
PIOC 115.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.51%)
PPL 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.3%)
PRL 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.7%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.2%)
SNGP 76.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.01%)
SSGC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.01%)
TELE 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPLP 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.16%)
TRG 91.19 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
UNITY 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.54%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.26%)
BR100 6,702 Decreased By -120.5 (-1.77%)
BR30 24,350 Decreased By -398.1 (-1.61%)
KSE100 65,205 Decreased By -925.4 (-1.4%)
KSE30 21,711 Decreased By -333.1 (-1.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-19

DCs given 24 hours to control urea prices

Recorder Report Published 19 Dec, 2023 05:20am

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Monday gave a deadline of 24 hours to the deputy commissioners to ensure the availability of urea at the fixed price as the Punjab government decided to take strict administrative measures to prevent profiteering of fertilizer in the province.

Presiding over a video link meeting of all the deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat, the Chief Secretary directed the district administration to mobilize all the staff in the field to control the fertilizer prices. He said the government is giving subsidies on fertilizer for farmers, not for profiteers. He said the overpricing of fertilizers is harming the government's efforts to provide relief to farmers.

The Chief Secretary said the prices and availability of fertilizers would be reviewed on a daily basis and nobody would be allowed to exploit the farmers by creating artificial shortage of fertilizers. The hoarders and profiteers would be dealt with iron hands, he added.

The Secretary Agriculture briefed the meeting about fertilizer prices, demand and supply. He said that this month, 76 cases were registered, 36 dealers were arrested, 17,800 bags of fertilizer were seized and fines of nine million rupees were imposed for overcharging. The meeting was attended by Additional IG Special Branch and officers concerned while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

urea Urea price Zahid Akhtar Zaman

Comments

1000 characters

DCs given 24 hours to control urea prices

CSAIL outlines its contribution to national grid under CPEC

Solar power initiative: PD asked to coordinate with SkyPower

Jul-Nov borrowing down $0.829bn to $4.285bn YoY

Nov C/A posts $9m first monthly surplus after June

‘Energy Hub’: KPT levels accusation against SSGCL

World Bank projects drop in remittance flows

SBP official explains latest monetary policy decision

Sindh industry opposes 87pc increase in gas tariff

Import of lubricating oils: Customs’ values increased

Vying for public office: PTBA urges ECP to forestall tax non-compliant aspirants

Read more stories