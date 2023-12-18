BAFL 50.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.53%)
BIPL 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
BOP 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
DFML 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.6%)
DGKC 81.07 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
FABL 32.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.28%)
FCCL 19.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.4%)
FFL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.74%)
GGL 13.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
HBL 123.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.5%)
HUBC 119.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.63%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
OGDC 124.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.28%)
PAEL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-7.29%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.09%)
PIOC 115.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.51%)
PPL 123.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.3%)
PRL 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.7%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.2%)
SNGP 76.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.01%)
SSGC 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.01%)
TELE 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPLP 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.16%)
TRG 91.19 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.18%)
UNITY 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.54%)
WTL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.26%)
BR100 6,702 Decreased By -120.5 (-1.77%)
BR30 24,350 Decreased By -398.1 (-1.61%)
KSE100 65,205 Decreased By -925.4 (-1.4%)
KSE30 21,711 Decreased By -333.1 (-1.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil rises on output concerns, lower inventories

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2023 04:37pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Malaysian palm oil futures settled higher on Monday as falling inventories and concerns over output due to dry weather conditions pushed up prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 35 ringgit, or 0.94%, to close at 3,746 ringgit.

“Concerns over palm oil production in Malaysia and Indonesia and falling stock levels ensured that prices remain firm,” said a Mumbai-based dealer.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of November fell for the first time in seven months as production slumped more than exports, data from the industry regulator showed on Tuesday.

However, slowing exports capped gains.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products in the first half of December fell 13.6% month-on-month to 591,490 metric tons, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday.

Palm falls for fourth consecutive week on weak exports

Soyoil futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.4%.

Indonesia plans to set its crude palm oil reference price at $767.51 per metric ton for the Dec. 16-31 period, a trade ministry official said last week, down from $795.14 in the first half of the month.

India’s palm oil imports in November jumped to a near three-month high, up nearly 23% from October, as refiners preferred the tropical oil over rival soy oil and sunflower oil due to steep discounts, a leading trade body said.

Palm oil may bounce to 3,748 ringgit per metric ton, driven by a wave c, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Oil rose on Monday as attacks by the Houthis on ships in the Red Sea raised concerns of oil supply disruptions and Russia’s plan to lower exports in December provided additional support.

Asia stocks slipped on Monday in a subdued start to a week where Japan’s central bank might edge further away from its uber-easy policies, while a key reading on U.S. inflation is expected to underpin market pricing of interest rate cuts there.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil imports palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil rises on output concerns, lower inventories

Pakistan’s current account posts surplus of $9mn in November

Pakistan’s FDI up over 8% in first five months of FY24

Inter-bank: rupee registers fifth consecutive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee stable against US dollar

Millat Energy Group eyes 76% stake in Hascol Petroleum

Cotton arrival inches up 3.5% in first two weeks of Dec: PCGA

ECP reserves verdict on PTI’s intra-party elections

At least 2 dead, several injured in gas cylinder explosion in Karachi

Israeli aggression continues up and down Gaza strip; hospital hit

Pakistan’s REER index dips in November, now stands at 98.2

Read more stories