Dec 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 succumbs to profit-taking, falls over 900 points

  • Plunges near 65,000 level after 1.4% loss on opening day of the week
BR Web Desk Published December 18, 2023 Updated December 18, 2023 06:03pm

Investors resorted to profit-taking at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost over 900 points to settle near the 65,000 level.

At close, the KSE-100 was at 65,204.67, a fall of 925.35 points or 1.40%.

A mixed trend was seen at the bourse with some index-heavy sectors including cement, chemical, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the red, while automobile assemblers and refinery sector traded in the green.

During the previous week, PSX had witnessed sideways movement as investors opted to book profit on available margins. KSE-100 index closed at 66,130.02 points, down 93.61 points on a week-on-week basis.

Experts said negativity on Monday comes on account of profit-taking by investors.

“The latest rally was a one-way movement, and along the way investor usually conduct profit-taking,” an analyst told Business Recorder.

“Other than that, there are no significant factors that dampen market sentiment,” said the expert. “The current account posted a surplus, while internationally, oil prices, despite the recent increase, remain low.”

After four consecutive months of deficits, Pakistan’s current account posted a surplus of $9 million in November 2023. This is in stark contrast to the deficit of $157 million recorded in the same month of the previous year, revealed data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday.

“In today’s session, profit-taking trend was evident,” said brokerage house Topline Securities in its post-market comment.

“Throughout the trading day, the index experienced fluctuations within a range of 1,521 points, reaching an intraday high of 66,586 and a low of 65,064 points.

“Negative contributions during trading hours came from stocks in the E&P, fertiliser, and banking sectors, where companies like PPL, MEBL, ENGRO, OGDC, and FFC collectively incurred a loss of 281 points. On the positive side, stocks such as KEL, PTC, and PSEL contributed to a combined gain of 80 points.

“The trading session witnessed significant activity, with a total of 1.8 billion shares being exchanged on the stock exchange, amounting to a cumulative value of Rs24.5 billion. WTL stood out on the volumes chart, leading with the trading of over 444 million shares.”

KU Dec 18, 2023 03:36pm
Ce la vie, Las Vegas!
JK Dec 18, 2023 07:41pm
KSE-100 defies any axioms of economics and finance...its based purely on greed and gambling.
Mir Faiz Hussain Talpur Dec 18, 2023 07:43pm
The standard fertilizer requirement of the crop for wheat is One or one an half DAP and three bags to four bags of urea so the Subsidy should be provided to the farmers on per Acer cultivation of crop in such a way the farmers will cultivate maximum cultivation and government will assess actual quantity of wheat and cotton and will be convenient for the government to plan food security strategies and ravenue collection from in shape of Dhal etc this is best way to ascertain the fertilizer utilization to provide subsidy to farmers directly in their accounts
Az_Iz Dec 18, 2023 08:08pm
Ending the subsidies is a sensible thing to do. An independent media's part of the job is to shed light on corrupt practices in the country. This article does that very well.
