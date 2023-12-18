BAFL 51.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
BIPL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.36%)
CNERGY 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.82%)
DFML 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
DGKC 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.63%)
FABL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.84%)
FCCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.75%)
FFL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.67%)
GGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
HBL 125.09 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.72%)
HUBC 121.70 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1%)
HUMNL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.23%)
KEL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.55%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 41.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 125.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.24%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.4%)
PIBTL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.74%)
PIOC 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.22%)
PPL 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.17%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.99%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.1%)
SNGP 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.18%)
SSGC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
TELE 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.36%)
TPLP 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 91.50 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.52%)
UNITY 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
WTL 2.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (9.78%)
BR100 6,830 Increased By 8.3 (0.12%)
BR30 24,827 Increased By 78.8 (0.32%)
KSE100 66,104 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.04%)
KSE30 22,015 Decreased By -29.3 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ECB governors see no dovish pivot before March, cut before June

Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2023 10:20am

FRANKFURT: European Central Bank policymakers do not expect to change their message on the need for high interest rates before their March meeting, making any rate cut before June difficult, seven people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The ECB left borrowing costs at record highs on Thursday and President Christine Lagarde pushed back against market bets on a rate reduction as soon as March, albeit with limited success.

The sources said they would need to see how the data pans out between now and, at the earliest, their March 7 meeting before considering the kind of ‘dovish’ pivot that the US Federal Reserve performed this week by opening the door to future rate cuts.

Weighing a rate cut before June, when most of the crucial wage data for next year will have been published, would be difficult, those people said.

This is at least two months later than the market is currently anticipating - in a disconnect that has preoccupied policymakers at this week’s Governing Council meeting, the sources said. Some explained that divergence could be boiled down to diverging views on inflation.

While investors expect the recent, marked fall in inflation to continue, most central bankers thought it would prove temporary.

One source said a cut may be possible even before June if inflation kept coming in lower than expected. Yet two others said the ECB should push back more forcefully against traders’ view or risk seeing the central bank’s tightening efforts, which have seen it raise rates 10 straight times in 1-1/2 years, be undone by the market.

Barclays sees ECB delivering first rate cut in April

A spokesperson for the ECB declined to comment for this article. Lagarde said on Thursday the central bank would be “data-dependent” rather than “time-dependent”, a view that other policymakers endorsed.

Public commentary from ECB governors on Friday also suggested they were in no rush to cut rates.

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said it was “too early to sound the all-clear” on inflation while his Austrian colleague Robert Holzmann dismissed a journalist’s question about the timing of a rate cut as a “nice try”.

Banque de France’s governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau did at least say that the next ECB move would be to reduce borrowing costs but also insisted the central bank would stay at the “plateau” for rates for a while and “enjoy the view”.

Money markets are pricing in a 50% chance of a first, 25-basis-point rate cut in March, followed by successive reductions at every meeting through December.

This would leave the rate the ECB pays on bank deposits at 2.5% by the end of next year, down from 4.0% now.

European Central Bank

Comments

1000 characters

ECB governors see no dovish pivot before March, cut before June

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

Feasibilities/bankable projects: SIFC to hire top-level consultancy services

Case of getting inadmissible tax refunds: ATIR turns down rectification plea filed by Chinese firm

Sindh barrages project faces $72m financial gap

MoST all set to disband PCRET

Overseas Pakistanis: Depreciation on used cell phones doubled

Oil climbs on drop in Russia exports, Red Sea jitters

IPP leader pledges 300 units of power free if voted to power

Russia eyes additional oil export cuts of about 50,000bpd in Dec

Zee asks Sony’s Indian arm for extension of merger deadline

Read more stories