Futures spread down 105bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 105bps to 23.71 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved as average daily volumes increased by 21.7 percent to 250.05 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 205.52 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter however declined by 10.6 percent to Rs 8.61 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 9.63 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023