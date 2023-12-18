CCF pays rich tributes to APS martyrs

FAISALABAD: The Cadet College Faisalabad (CCF) organized introductory session of media briefing and public awareness at Chiniot Palace in which senior journalists of Faisalabad participated. At the beginning of the ceremony, tributes were paid to the martyrs of APS Peshawar and Pakistan Army and prayers were offered for the glory of Pakistan.

CEO Cadet College Faisalabad (CCF), Brig Dr Abdul Hameed (Retd), SI(M)

paid tribute to the martyrs of the Army Public School, Peshawar, saying that the sacrifices of APS Shuhada would always be remembered.

The day of Dec 16, 2014 will always be remembered as a dark day in the history of the country.

He said that Cadet College Faisalabad is approved by Pakistan Army (GHQ IGT&E Branch, HRD Directorate) and quality is ensured and monitored by Gujranwala Corps. College is administered by a Board of Directors. He while briefing the journalists said that the Cadet College Faisalabad is the first of its kind approved by GHQ in Faisalabad with all the facilities and amenities that are guaranteed by any best cadet college.

Cadet College Faisalabad is affiliated with Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabad for SSC and HSSC Examinations. Curriculum prescribed by Punjab Text Book Board is followed.

The morning starts two hours before the Fajr prayer, so that the children are equipped with secular education as well as religious education. Children are taught congregational prayers five times a day and are exposed to Quran as well as religion. Along with education, children’s health is also taken special care, a special track was made for children’s running in the college. Pure organic food prepared in the college is used keeping in mind the health of the children. Life of a Cadet at Campus is quite busy, adventurous and full of challenges.

At the same time living is comfortable, food is healthy and delectable.

College has smart classrooms equipped with audio-visual teaching aids and mini laboratories. Well qualified, experienced and well trained faculty pursues classroom teachings and supervises hostel preparations. Lawn studies, test series, send-ups and Pre-board examinations are part of the board exam preparations. In addition to academic teachings, leadership training, physical training, personality development and career streaming are part of the daily routine.

In Board of Directors comprises Brig Dr Abdul Hameed (Retd), SI(M), Chief Executive Officer, Ch Muhammad Amjad Director Procurement, Ch Muhammad Javaid Director Finance, Ch Safdar Ali Director Administration and Maj Muhammad Arshad (Retd), Director HR & Academics. Brigadier Dr Abdul Hameed (Retd), SI(M) is Commandant of the college and Maj Muhammad Arshad (Retd), Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor (DC&CI) of the college working as Principal.

Complete information of college, complete admission rules criteria and fee structure is available on the Website of the college www.ccfsd.edu.pk.

Major Taseer Ikram Rana (Retd) graced the programme and while talking to the media representatives emphasized the importance of media in nation building and termed journalists as psychological fathers.

