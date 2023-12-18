Feb 8 general elections: Security arrangements reviewed

LAHORE: Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Saeed Gul along with a delegation visited the Central Police Office and met with Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.

Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Sain Bakhsh Cahannar and Director Elections Punjab Abdul Hameed were included in the delegation.

AIG Operations Punjab Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi, other officers were also present on the spot. Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Saeed Gul reviewed the security arrangements of Punjab Police for peaceful and transparent elections on February 8, 2024. AIG Operations Punjab Dr Asad Ijaz Malhi gave a briefing about the security arrangements.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar while talking to the delegation said that Punjab Police is fully prepared for the peaceful and safe conduct of Election 2024.

In view of the current situation, the security will remain on high alert the occasion of the general elections across the province. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that operational, logistics and strategic matters are being finalized for the general elections 2024, more than 51 thousand polling stations of the province have been divided into 03 categories on the basis of sensitivity.

IG Punjab told the delegation that more than 150,000 officials of Punjab Police will perform security duties during the general elections in Punjab province. Compliance with the instructions and code of conduct issued by the Election Commission will be ensured at every cost.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar told the delegation that additional security will be provided to Election Commission offices for the expected additional rush on the occasion of submission of nomination papers, similarly, during the election 2024, police will provide best security to all the polling stations, RO offices, appointed officers, staff and voters.

IG Punjab said that no person, anti-national elements will be allowed to sabotage the peaceful process of election.

